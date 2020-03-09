Independent investigations of causes, circumstances of sunken fishing vessel underway – report

The Hangana Seafood, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group this week issued a statement on the events following the tragic sinking of its fishing trawler, the Resplendent, and the search and rescue mission for Carlo Gordon, the Captain of the vessel.

The company in the time-line report said after various search and rescue attempts which included aerial surveys conducted since 18 February, unfortunately, the team found no trace of the captain and debris from the vessel.

“In an attempt to provide closure on this unfortunate matter, the company engaged in extensive consultation with various experts in order to explore all possibilities,” the statement read.

“Based on the opinions of all of these experts, it was concluded that there is no reasonable prospect of finding the missing captain alive or recovering his body from the wreck,” the report added.

According to Hangana, the cause and circumstances of the sinking are currently under independent investigation by the Directorate of Maritime Affairs, which is being led by the Port Captain for Walvis Bay and the Chairperson of the Retired Fishermen’s Union.

The Namibian fishing trawler sank in the Atlantic Ocean on 18 February and a total of 26 crew members were confirmed as rescued except for the captain.

Caption: Carlo Gordon, the Captain of the vessel (Middle) with some of the crew.