Wildlife Resorts team discusses ways to implement 2017/22 Strategic Plan

The leadership team of the Namibia Wildlife Resorts underwent an introspection concerning progress on implementing its 2017/2022 Strategic Plan, during the period from 17 to 26 February 2020.

The team assessed progress made at achieving their mandate, vision, mission and core values as well as what can be improved to live up to the tourism industry norms and standards.

Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, Namibia Wildlife Resorts acting managing director said with the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous business environments of the 21st Century, the business saw an opportunity to introspect on how they have fared ever since the development of their Strategic plan three years ago.

“So many changes have taken place within the sector, and the drive towards guest satisfaction through operational and service excellence, aligning the company culture to a service-oriented culture and making the customer experience seamless are key focus areas going forward, said Ngwangwama.

Ngwangwama said the company took time to pay attention to possible mitigation strategies to deal with the effects of the Corona Virus that has profoundly impacted the tourism sector.

“It was an opportunity for us to ensure that our team is ready to achieve our key objectives within the next year. One thing that I must say is that I was pleased to see how team members that attended the retreat showed a burning desire to rededicate themselves to serving our clients in the best way possible,” he added.