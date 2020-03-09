Jonas cleared of Rio Olympic 2016 sexual harassment charges

The Namibia National Olympics Committee (NNOC) this week announced that the country’s amateur boxer Jonas Junias Jonas has been cleared of the sexual harassment charges he picked during the 2016 Rio Olympics games in Brazil.

According to the NNOC Junias will have no worries about the charges following a decision by the Brazilian Eight Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice to drop the sexual harassment charges he picked up during the 2016 games in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Jonas has already qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games scheduled for Tokyo, after he beat Morocco’s Abdelhaq Nadir in a qualifying tournament held in Senegal on 26 February.