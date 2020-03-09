Select Page

What is the Corona Virus? – Scientific Society public talk to zoom in on COVID-19

Posted by | Mar 4, 2020 | ,

The Namibia Scientific Society, on Thursday  will be host a public talk by Dr Eric Dziuban, Country Director from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, titled, ‘Is the new Corono Virus a threat to Namibia?’

The Society said the talk will cover the basics of what the Corona Virus is, where it is thought to have come from, how it spreads, the current global situation, and quarantine vs isolation.  Dr Dziuban will also discuss the question, what exactly do pangolins have to do with this outbreak?

The World Health Organisation made the world aware of the cornonovirus that causes an illness named COVID-19, which started in China in December 2019 and has rapidly escalated in numbers of reported cases and deaths.

Dr Dziuban has worked on outbreaks from Ebola to Zika to cholera and in Namibia his office supports the Ministry of Health to battle long standing epidemics like HIV as well as emerging threats like anthrax and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever.

After receiving his medical degree from Duke University, he completed paediatrics training, spent time as an HIV doctor in Swaziland and has held different roles at CDC at their US headquarters as well as internationally.

He also has a Diploma in Tropical Medicine and is the author of over 40 scientific publications.

 

