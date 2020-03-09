National Art Gallery to celebrate independence with ‘Reflect’ exhibition

An exhibition titled, ‘Reflect: Namibia at 30 years of Independence’, will be showcased on 5 March at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) at 18:00.

The exhibition will see the work from different artists as well as their view on pre and post independent Namibia, the future of Namibia Art and the Nation at large, the artist’s role in society and a reflection on the past 30 years.

The NAGN announced that they received a total of 148 submissions, of which 26 artworks will be exhibited at the Museum of African Art (MAA), while 89 artworks will be showcased at the NAGN from 5 March until 3 April 2020.

“Reflect forms part of our mandate to provide dedicated space for the promotion of visual art and craft, encourage the production of works of art in Namibia and to promote Namibian art and artists,” they emphasised.

According to the NAGN the exhibition enables them to carry out their objective of contribution to the development of the creative economy and the arts industry in Namibia.

“Therefore the Namibia public, tourist visiting our country are encouraged to attend the official opening of this important event on our calendar,” they concluded.