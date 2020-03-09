Traditional leaders must continue to promote peace among members of the community – President Geingob

The President H.E Dr. Hage Geingob emphasized that traditional leaders must continue to promote peace among members of the community, in his address to the Ondonga Traditional Authority meeting which was held over the weekend at Onambango Palace.

Geingob said that traditional leaders must also promote, protect and preserve culture and traditional values in their communities.

Unity in diversity means being proud of your different cultures, but in the end uniting for the common good as Namibians, the President added..

“We are here to recognize, appreciate, and thank the new chief for his leadership and to assure you that the matters discussed between the chief and I, during our private talks, will be taken up by Government,” Geingob said to the new Chief of the Ondonga, Fillemon Nangolo.

Geingob assured the traditional leadership that government will be looking at developing Ondangwa to bring it on par with Oshakati and Ongwediva.

Emphasizing nation-building, Geingob said while tradition is important, it is important to first identify as Namibians and not on an individual tribal basis.

“The Namibian House is still young, and everyone must work on the foundation of a nation. When the foundation is firm, the Namibian House will not fall. Our traditional authorities are pulling in the same direction as Government. That is why we are working together, and that is why we came to welcome the new one and urge you to start to lead all of us, so that we can go in the same direction, to build our Namibian Home. We can disagree, we can fight but, in the end, we must hold hands because this is the only country we can call home,” Geingob said.