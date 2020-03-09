Select Page

Central Bank projects domestic economy to grow despite looming challenges

Posted by | Mar 2, 2020 |

Central Bank projects domestic economy to grow despite looming challenges

Despite risks arising from unpredictable rainfall conditions, a slow recovery in international commodity prices, expected slow demand from key trading partners and the impact of the coronavirus, the Bank of Namibia projects the domestic economy to expand by 1.5% in 2020.

These projections made in the Bank’s February 2020 Economic Outlook report shows better prospects in primary industries, wholesale and retail trade as well as construction are set to grow the economy by 1.5% in 2020 and by 1.4% in 2021, representing a recovery from an estimated contraction of 1.9% in 2019.

However, this latest revision is a downward adjustment from the 1.7% contraction projected in the August 2019 Economic Outlook. Furthermore, growth rates for mining sub-sectors such as diamonds and uranium were also adjusted downwards due to lower volumes produced.

The data shows that risks to domestic growth include the adverse climatic conditions and persistently low international prices for uranium and copper, which may cause affected mines to either reduce or cease production.

Furthermore, the outbreak of the coronavirus in China has already adversely affected travel and transportation between Namibia and China and is expected to have an impact on business activities between the two countries, especially through sectors such as transport and tourism.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Rental Index records a slower contraction of 3% y/y in May

Rental Index records a slower contraction of 3% y/y in May

11 July 2019

Inter-company loans push up foreign direct investments

Inter-company loans push up foreign direct investments

18 October 2017

Market wrap 07 January 2016

Market wrap 07 January 2016

7 January 2016

A huff and a puff save money

A huff and a puff save money

8 February 2013