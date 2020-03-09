Breweries hands over beer to diplomatic missions ahead of Independence

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently donated 410 cases of Windhoek Lager to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), in contribution to the upcoming 30th Independence celebration activities of Namibian diplomatic missions abroad.

Managing Director of NBL, Marco Wenk said the beer will be distributed to Namibian missions across the globe, in time for the country’s 30th Independence celebrations.

“I am extremely honoured to be able to hand over this token of appreciation to our fellow Namibians and Embassies abroad in appreciation for their valued support, hard work and dedication in representing the interests of Namibia but also preserving the rights of Namibian citizens abroad,” he added.

According to Wenk their annual contribution towards the Independence celebrations, is their way of sharing in the excitement that comes with commemorating a free Namibia, and appreciating the positive space they have as a Namibian company to be able to flourish, build and contribute to the growth of the nation.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the government, Deputy Minster of MIRCO, Christine //Hoebes congratulated NBL for the extensive footprint they have secured so far in the world and for promoting the country so widely on the globe. “Allow me to applaud NBL for the commitment to encouraging responsible drinking, environmental preservation, health and education as key drivers of social up-liftment with in our communities,” she emphasised.

//Hoebes promised to ensure that the Windhoek Lager stock reaches the different Namibian diplomatic missions across the world, in time for the country’s 30th Independence celebration on 21 March.