UNDP launches sustainable development goals online hub

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Namibia launched an online Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) hub platform for continuous and meaningful engagement of citizens and stakeholders last week in Windhoek.

The online hub will facilitate the dissemination of information on the progress of SDG implementation in Namibia across diverse areas and stakeholders, UNDP Alka Bhatia said at the launch.

“The objective of the launch is to introduce the Hub to all UN Agencies, stakeholders, civil society, academia, the private sector, the media and other potential users. The launch presents an opportunity for the advocacy of the SDG’s through this virtual platform,” she said.

The hub will also allow citizens and institutions from across the country to track progress on the SDGs and to identify gaps, which will draw timely attention of policymakers to bottlenecks in programme implementation.

Furthermore, the hub will further allow stakeholders to exchange experiences and best practices among each other, and in turn, foster a common understanding across national stakeholders.

Meanwhile at the launch, UN agencies, stakeholders, civil society, academia, the private sector, the media and other potential users were introduced to the online hub, through various interactions.