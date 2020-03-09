Select Page

Brave Warriors head to Oshakati for friendlies

Posted by | Feb 27, 2020 |

The Brave Warriors will this weekend take on the two teams at Oshakati as the local-based ahead of the final selection for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Finals to be held in Cameroon in April.

Brave Warriors interim Coach Bobby Samaria is busy with 32 players in camp until 21 March and only 23 will travel for the African Nations Championship Finals (CHAN).

The team will hold a training session at Uukwangula Stadium on Friday at 17h30 and on Saturday the friendly matches will start.

The first one against Oshakati Best 11 is slated for 14h30 and the second one at 16h45 is against Northern Namibia Best 11.

Namibia ate in Group D together with Guinea, Zambia and Tanzania in Group D will be based in Limbe.

Namibia will start against Guinea on 7 April at 20h00 at the Limbe Stadium while their second game will be against Tanzania on 11 April at the same venue. They will not have to move base as they finish off the group with a clash against Zambia on 15 April, also at 20h00 at the Limbe Stadium.

Notable new faces in the team are Willy Stephanus and Denzil Haoseb.

The 32 players are: Goalkeepers: Kamaiyanda Ndisiro, Ratanda Mbazuvara, Jonas Matheus, Charles Uirab and Immanuel Immanuel. Defenders: Vitapi Ngaruka, Emilio Martin, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Rehabeam Mbango, Aprocius Petrus, Gregory Auchumeb, Larry Haraeb, Denzil Haoseb, Johannes Mutunga and Erastus Ikeinge. Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Wendell Rudath, Obrey Amseb, Gustav lsaack, Lywelyn Stanley, Absalom limbondi, Immanuel Heita, Clephas Nuukushu, Marcel Papama and Brendon Neibeb, Strikers: Elmo Kambindu, Panduleni Nekundi, Isaskar Gurirab, Mapenzi Muwanei, Salomom Omseb and Willy Stephanus.

 

