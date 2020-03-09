Select Page

Fit a science lab in the back of a van and it can go to any school anywhere

When learners can’t come to the lab, the lab must go to them even if it is in the back of a van. The need for science instruction for the children in remote communities lead to the Mobile Laboratory Initiative in 2015 to empower isolated communities by giving them the means to be educated.

Operated by the Rössing Foundation and sponsored by private sector companies, the Mobile Laboratory is a fully-equipped science laboratory fitted into a van making it possible to reach even the most remote villages.

Local short-term insurer, Hollard Namibia, is one of the companies that has actively supported the mobile laboratory since 2017 when it donated N$70,000 to operate the vehicle, and agreed to cover the vehicle’s insurance. This year, it was bolstered by another N$37,000, enabling the Rössing Foundation to continue to provide this crucial educational service to learners in remote corners of Namibia.

Through this mobile outreach programme, the foundation now regularly reached more than ten schools where 159 teachers and nearly 4400 learners are helped to understand the intricacies of modern science.

As part of its Corporate Social Investment, Hollard also supports Early Childhood Development programmes.

Caption: From the left, Job Tjiho, Executive Director of the Rössing Foundation, trustees Adri Sachse and Chris Movirongo, and Hollard’s Head of Transformation & Corporate Communications, Sam Kauapirura. The van in the background is a fully-equipped science laboratory on wheels which the foundation uses to take science instruction to remote schools.

 

