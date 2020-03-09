MTC completes phase 1 of 081Every1, – second phase to roll out another 102 sites

Local digital enabler, MTC this week announced the completion of phase one of the 081Every1 network project and the commencement of phase two which kicked off at the beginning of February.

The billion Namibia-dollar project was launched in August 2017 with the aim to expand MTC’s network footprint and infrastructure and achieve close to 100% population network coverage through the roll-out of 524 sites.

Providing an update on the project, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo at a media brief said that a total of 132 sites were rolled-out in phase one, exceeding the initial target on 111 sites.

“Of the 132 sites, 122 are on air and carrying traffic, 10 have civil works completed and awaits power energizing, and 3 sites running on MTC generators. We are pleased with the progress that we have made thus far, and are confident that we will have all the sites switched on by end of March,” he added.

Phase two is planned to roll-out a total of 102 sites by the end of September 2020 and of the 102 sites planned for this phase, 87 will be erected in rural settlements whilst 15 will be in urban areas, he said.