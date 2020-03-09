Select Page

MTC completes phase 1 of 081Every1, – second phase to roll out another 102 sites

Posted by | Feb 27, 2020 |

MTC completes phase 1 of 081Every1, – second phase to roll out another 102 sites

Local digital enabler, MTC this week announced the completion of phase one of the 081Every1 network project and the commencement of phase two which kicked off at the beginning of February.

The billion Namibia-dollar project was launched in August 2017 with the aim to expand MTC’s network footprint and infrastructure and achieve close to 100% population network coverage through the roll-out of 524 sites.

Providing an update on the project, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo at a media brief said that a total of 132 sites were rolled-out in phase one, exceeding the initial target on 111 sites.

“Of the 132 sites, 122 are on air and carrying traffic, 10 have civil works completed and awaits power energizing, and 3 sites running on MTC generators. We are pleased with the progress that we have made thus far, and are confident that we will have all the sites switched on by end of March,” he added.

Phase two is planned to roll-out a total of 102 sites by the end of September 2020 and of the 102 sites planned for this phase, 87 will be erected in rural settlements whilst 15 will be in urban areas, he said.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Toyota App encourages children to express creativity and imagination

Toyota App encourages children to express creativity and imagination

2 August 2017

Start-ups get to tell their story on video

Start-ups get to tell their story on video

15 June 2017

Telecom upgrades Speedlink broadband packages for free

Telecom upgrades Speedlink broadband packages for free

27 November 2017

Aerospace cooperation mutually beneficial to China, Namibia: ambassador

Aerospace cooperation mutually beneficial to China, Namibia: ambassador

23 August 2019