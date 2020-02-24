Capricorn Group holds talk on digital innovation
Through its ‘Inspire’ session, the Capricorn Group hosted a tech talk with over 150 students from various secondary schools and tertiary institutions last week in Windhoek.
The session, themed ‘The Exciting World of Technology’, was conducted by Rikus Grobler, an accomplished innovation strategist and Norbert Kreft, a skilled Digital Specialist in transitional telecommunications and the ICT industries.
The two experts opened new exciting dimensions to the students, giving them different perspectives on career choices for a future that requires endeavours characterised by the emerging world of machine learning, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, prototyping, coding and more.
According to Capricorn’s Brand & Corporate Affairs Executive, Marlize Horn, the Group is giving back to communities by supporting education, through building into the lives of all Namibian students and providing an opportunity for them to remain relevant in a highly competitive market.
“Change is an intricate part of who we are and directs our purpose – to be Connectors of Positive Change, creating sustainable opportunities for our communities and building towards better societies where we operate. We believe in it so much that is part of our brand purpose and every single initiative we take is in mind of this,” Horn said.
Capricorn Group has become synonymous with these inspiring events, with the recent event being the sixth session presented since 2018.