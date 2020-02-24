Select Page

Ford Ranger remains the top light commercial vehicle export from South Africa

South Africa – Local production of the Ford Ranger continues to make a significant impact on the South African economy. Overall, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa contributes over 1% to the country’s GDP and tops the country’s light commercial vehicle exports, with Rangers exported from Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria to more than 100 global markets.

“Since we began building the current-generation Ranger in 2011, 400 000 units have been exported around the world,” said Ockert Berry, VP Operations at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA).

“Locally assembled Rangers are exported to the Sub-Saharan Africa region, North Africa, the Middle East, Europe and several other countries, which positions our domestic operations on a truly global scale.

“Along with domestic sales having surpassed 225000 Rangers to date, we are on track to build our 700,000th Ranger in 2020,” Berry added.

“This is a fantastic achievement for our local plants, our employees and the extensive network of suppliers that support our business.” Ford employs around 4 300 people in South Africa, and supports over 50 000 jobs in the total value chain.”

In 2019, the Ford Ranger continued its leadership of exports in the pickup segment, with 65908 vehicles supplied to international customers – 24.9%, or 16 402 units, more than its nearest rival.

This strong demand was primarily from Europe where Ranger notched up its best-ever sales of over 52500 vehicles – an achievement that helped Ford record its best year for commercial vehicles in the region for the past 25 years.

Since April 2019, Ford has been using a multi-port strategy with Rangers being exported through Port Elizabeth to markets in Europe. This step was taken to address the significant congestion at the Durban Harbour’s Roll On Roll Off (RORO) Terminal, resulting in greater efficiencies and reduced delivery timeframes.

The Rangers, which are assembled at Ford’s Silverton plant Plant in Pretoria, are transported to Port Elizabeth by rail. The Transnet Freight Rail infrastructure is used by Port Elizabeth-based manufacturers to transport vehicles to Gauteng, and the return leg now carries Rangers.

“We shipped almost 7 000 vehicles through Port Elizabeth in 2019, and as global demand grows, having a multi-port export strategy will be increasingly beneficial,” Berry states.

Fully assembled vehicles aren’t the only Ford shipments departing from Port Elizabeth, as its Struandale Engine Plant machines cylinder heads, blocks and crankshafts to support assembly facilities for the Duratorq TDCi engine in Argentina and Thailand.

Approximately 168,000 component sets are exported each year. Additionally, fully assembled Duratorq TDCi engines are supplied to Ford plants in Europe, China and North America.

 

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 