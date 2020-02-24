Select Page

Canadian mining outfit gold worth US$1.5 to support black rhino conservation and the communities that protect them

Feb 24, 2020

Canadian mining outfit, B2Gold Corp. recently announced on the SENs platform, a ground-breaking donation of 1,000 ounces of gold, with a value of approximately US$1.5 million, to support black rhino conservation and the communities that protect them in Southern Africa

In the statement last week, B2Gold said today, the northwest of Namibia is home to the last and largest free-roaming population of black rhinos in the world. Their home is an area of 25,000 square kilometers, with no national park status, few roads and no control over who comes in or out. The recovery of this population of black rhino is due to the dedication of the organizations and communities that have committed themselves to the protection of black rhinos in northwestern Namibia.

A rhino-based economy has developed in Namibia´s northwest, with rhino tracking central to tourism development that in turn provides jobs, income and hope for the future for Namibians.

The Rhino Gold Bar initiative was recently launched at two separate events attended by high-level
government officials and conservationists in Windhoek, Namibia and in Cape Town, South Africa, at the Indaba mining conference.

In making the announcement, Clive Johnson, President and CEO of B2Gold, outlined the Company´s goal of redefining conservation financing stating, “The donation represents the first time that gold, a natural resource from the ground, is being used to provide sustainable funding to community-backed initiatives for the protection of the iconic black rhino, a critically-endangered global treasure.”

The 1,000 ounces of gold was produced at B2Gold´s Otjikoto gold mine located in Namibia. With this donation, 1,000 limited-edition Rhino Gold Bars in varying sizes will be produced and available for sale to the public.

On the reverse of the Rhino Gold Bar, a black rhino mother and calf is represented, symbols of hope for the future of the species. The obverse shows the Namib desert, an evocative and recognizable image strongly associated with Namibia.

The Rhino Gold Bars are available for purchase through a third-party at the spot price of gold on the date of sale plus a 15% conservation premium, and will be available in 500 gram, 1 ounce and ½ ounce denominations.

The proceeds from the sale of the Rhino Gold Bars will be managed by B2Gold and an Advisory Committee, which includes representatives from Save the Rhino Trust Namibia, Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation, Namibia Chamber of Environment, and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

The conservation premium will be used to fund the production of a follow-up range of gold bars or coins, which will be distinctly different from the first 1,000 Rhino Gold Bars, ensuring that this ground-breaking initiative remains self-sustaining.

A portion of the proceeds will be invested to provide long-term sustainable financing for black rhino conservation, while significant funding will be applied immediately to conservation actions in the field, including support for patrols, intelligence activities, and to support rural communities for whom the protection of rhinos is their birthright.

B2Gold is a responsible mining company that demonstrates leadership by going beyond industry standards and continuing to raise the bar on its own performance.

The Company´s principles of fairness, respect, transparency and accountability are part of the Company´s corporate culture and are applied globally across its Corporate Social Investment projects.

Not only is the Company committed to minimizing the impact on the land in areas where it operates, it also invests in projects that have nothing to do with mining and everything to do with the protection of the planet and the quality of life for future generations.

 

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 