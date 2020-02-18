Trade promoters in China’s Zhejiang Province assure Namibian business people on resumption of trade and on safety

“We feel deeply sorry for the difficulties that foreign-funded enterprises in Zhejiang have encountered recently and will endeavour to help companies to get through this special period with all-round services. If enterprises from your country or region in Zhejiang are in need of any assistance, please let us know and we will do our best to help.”

These encouraging words came from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zhejiang Province in a reply to the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI).

The chamber’s Marketing Officer, Augusta Negongo said “the NCCI is in constant engagements with its sister organisations in China to be updated on developments regarding the Coronavirus outbreak and how this is affecting businesses and international trade.”

Tracing the disease’s history in Zhejiang, the council stated that it was first detected in that province on 17 January.

“As the disease broke out just before the Chinese Spring Festival, many businessmen came back from Hubei province to their hometown in Zhejiang during that period which resulted in the breakout of the epidemic in Zhejiang. Faced with the emergency, Zhejiang Province started the “top-level response mechanism” to major public health emergencies, and adopted comprehensive measures to prevent and control the spread of the disease.”

This week on 17, 18 and 19 February, there were only one new case on each of the first two days, and two cases on Wednesday. The trade promotion council also stated that it is assisting foreigners in the province but so far, only one infection of a foreigner was detected. This person was subsequently healed and discharged.

“While the situation of epidemic prevention and control is at a stable status, our province is also promoting the resumption of work and production. Government at all levels throughout the province have released and implemented a series of policies and measures to help companies to maintain stable development,” stated the council.

“As of 19 February, 44284 industrial enterprises above designated size (with prime operating revenue over RMB20 million per year) in the province have resumed work, with a resumption rate of 82.6%. At present, Zhejiang is operating stably in terms of both economy and society. It is still one of the safest, most dynamic, and most promising provinces in China for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

“We are confident all people in our province will regain their ordinary life and work very soon, and we are looking forward to your visit to our office, for work and for travel. You will always be welcomed by Zhejiang people!” according to the Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zhejiang Provincial.