Trade promoters in China’s Zhejiang Province assure Namibian business people on resumption of trade and on safety

“We feel deeply sorry for the difficulties that foreign-funded enterprises in Zhejiang have encountered recently and will endeavour to help companies to get through this special period with all-round services. If enterprises from your country or region in Zhejiang are in need of any assistance, please let us know and we will do our best to help.”

These encouraging words came from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zhejiang Province in a reply to the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI).

The chamber’s Marketing Officer, Augusta Negongo said “the NCCI is in constant engagements with its sister organisations in China to be updated on developments regarding the Coronavirus outbreak and how this is affecting businesses and international trade.”

Tracing the disease’s history in Zhejiang, the council stated that it was first detected in that province on 17 January.

“As the disease broke out just before the Chinese Spring Festival, many businessmen came back from Hubei province to their hometown in Zhejiang during that period which resulted in the breakout of the epidemic in Zhejiang. Faced with the emergency, Zhejiang Province started the “top-level response mechanism” to major public health emergencies, and adopted comprehensive measures to prevent and control the spread of the disease.”

This week on 17, 18 and 19 February, there were only one new case on each of the first two days, and two cases on Wednesday. The trade promotion council also stated that it is assisting foreigners in the province but so far, only one infection of a foreigner was detected. This person was subsequently healed and discharged.

“While the situation of epidemic prevention and control is at a stable status, our province is also promoting the resumption of work and production. Government at all levels throughout the province have released and implemented a series of policies and measures to help companies to maintain stable development,” stated the council.

“As of 19 February, 44284 industrial enterprises above designated size (with prime operating revenue over RMB20 million per year) in the province have resumed work, with a resumption rate of 82.6%. At present, Zhejiang is operating stably in terms of both economy and society. It is still one of the safest, most dynamic, and most promising provinces in China for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

“We are confident all people in our province will regain their ordinary life and work very soon, and we are looking forward to your visit to our office, for work and for travel. You will always be welcomed by Zhejiang people!” according to the Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zhejiang Provincial.

 

About The Author

Musa Carter

Musa Carter is a long-standing freelance contributor to the editorial team and also an active reporter. He gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interviews, observation and research. For the digital Economist, he promotes targeted content through various social networking sites such as the Economist facebook page (/Nameconomist/) and Twitter.

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 