Select Page

Fish Consumption Trust joins drive to revive reading culture – donates 400 story books to One-Child One-Book campaign

Posted by | Feb 21, 2020 |

Fish Consumption Trust joins drive to revive reading culture – donates 400 story books to One-Child One-Book campaign

The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust heeded the call by the education ministry to assist with the books as there is a shortage of reading books in the country’s school libraries as well as schools.

The Trust this week donated 400 fictional books to the Directorate Namibia Library and Archives Services (NLAS), which will be used for the One-Book- One-Child reading campaign.

The different fictional books in equal numbers include: Treetop Tales, Dragon’s Breath Adventure, Dennis the Adventure and Does Kakulu’s Mother use Magic.

The reading campaign is conceptualized by the country’s Education Ministry, through the Directorate Namibia Library and Archives Services (NLAS) and aims to engage the entire country in fostering a reading culture for personal advancement and national development, especially in primary schools.

Speaking at the hand-over, Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust Chief Executive, Victor Pea said the books worth N$10,000, are a gesture to the revival of a reading culture, particularly among primary school learners.

Improving the quality of education is one of the areas of great interest and very dear to the Trust,” he said, adding that the Trust made a conscious decision in 2012 to raise funds every year during the National Fish Consumption Day and such funds are invested in basic education.

Receiving the books on behalf of the ministry, NLAS Director, Sarah Negumbo said it has been proven that children who are avid readers eventually perform better in school, which leads to more possibilities for success.

“Reading has a powerful effect on our capacity, to learn, to develop and to grow,” she said, adding that children should move from the concept of only reading books for information, but also read for fun.

“The donation is highly appreciated, as these books will help us to achieve our end goal of imparting a reading culture in our young school learners,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the country’s national Readathon Week this year will take place in September in the Oshikoto region.

Caption: Namibia Library and Archives Services staff during the hand-over of 400 fiction books by the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust. (Photograph by Musa Carter).

 

About The Author

Musa Carter

Musa Carter is a long-standing freelance contributor to the editorial team and also an active reporter. He gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interviews, observation and research. For the digital Economist, he promotes targeted content through various social networking sites such as the Economist facebook page (/Nameconomist/) and Twitter.

Related Posts

WEF’s Schwab to receive 14th doctorate from KAIST University

WEF’s Schwab to receive 14th doctorate from KAIST University

4 September 2015

Correctional facilities record high pass rates

Correctional facilities record high pass rates

7 November 2014

Head teachers graduate

Head teachers graduate

23 November 2012

Monitronic College sets the record straight

Monitronic College sets the record straight

24 January 2014

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 