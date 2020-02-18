Fish Consumption Trust joins drive to revive reading culture – donates 400 story books to One-Child One-Book campaign

The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust heeded the call by the education ministry to assist with the books as there is a shortage of reading books in the country’s school libraries as well as schools.

The Trust this week donated 400 fictional books to the Directorate Namibia Library and Archives Services (NLAS), which will be used for the One-Book- One-Child reading campaign.

The different fictional books in equal numbers include: Treetop Tales, Dragon’s Breath Adventure, Dennis the Adventure and Does Kakulu’s Mother use Magic.

The reading campaign is conceptualized by the country’s Education Ministry, through the Directorate Namibia Library and Archives Services (NLAS) and aims to engage the entire country in fostering a reading culture for personal advancement and national development, especially in primary schools.

Speaking at the hand-over, Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust Chief Executive, Victor Pea said the books worth N$10,000, are a gesture to the revival of a reading culture, particularly among primary school learners.

Improving the quality of education is one of the areas of great interest and very dear to the Trust,” he said, adding that the Trust made a conscious decision in 2012 to raise funds every year during the National Fish Consumption Day and such funds are invested in basic education.

Receiving the books on behalf of the ministry, NLAS Director, Sarah Negumbo said it has been proven that children who are avid readers eventually perform better in school, which leads to more possibilities for success.

“Reading has a powerful effect on our capacity, to learn, to develop and to grow,” she said, adding that children should move from the concept of only reading books for information, but also read for fun.

“The donation is highly appreciated, as these books will help us to achieve our end goal of imparting a reading culture in our young school learners,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the country’s national Readathon Week this year will take place in September in the Oshikoto region.

Caption: Namibia Library and Archives Services staff during the hand-over of 400 fiction books by the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust. (Photograph by Musa Carter).