Select Page

“Our goal is to surpass developed countries,” African Development Bank VP tells fourth industrial revolution forum

Posted by | Feb 21, 2020 |

“Our goal is to surpass developed countries,” African Development Bank VP tells fourth industrial revolution forum

Ivory Coast — Africa is not only ready for the fourth industrial revolution. It is set to outdo the achievements of the developed world. That was one of the messages that emerged at a seminar hosted by the African Development Bank its headquarters in Abidjan.

“Any big city in Africa is pretty much indistinguishable from the rest of the world, with its mix of fiber, 3G, 4G and even 5G,” said Stefan Nalletamby, Acting Vice President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Complex at the African Development Bank.

“Our goal is not to match our peers in the developed countries, but to surpass them.The African Development Bank is ready to walk the talk and lead the efforts for the digital transformation of the continent,” Nalletamby said in his keynote address.

The speech was followed by a presentation of a groundbreaking report titled “The potential of the fourth industrial revolution in Africa.”

The report, funded by the African Development Bank and carried out by the Technopolis Group, was launched in November at the Africa Investment Forum.

The study shows an African tech sector taking flight.

In 2019, approximately 6,500 technology start-ups were identified on the continent, among which about 10% develop applications that characterize the fourth industrial revolution.

The foundation has been laid for the fourth industrial revolution, said Francie Sadeski, partner and lead in emerging markets at Technopolis.

“The figures exceed forecasts and indicate that the basis for Africa’s growth into the fourth industrial revolution is already there,” she said during a presentation on the report.

The report notes that venture capital of more than $100 million was invested in African Internet of Things start-ups by 2019, making it by far the most attractive 4IR technology for investors on the continent. The market is projected to reach a value of $12.6 billion by 2021 in Africa and the Middle East.

“It is an opportunity for the continent to embrace change and capture new opportunities at the same time that the same revolution is happening everywhere else in the world,” said Abdu Mukhtar, Director of the Industrial and Trade Department at the African Development Bank.

About US$47 million was invested in Additive Manufacturing in Africa by 2019, according to the report. The market is estimated to reach US$1.3 billion by 2022. Other encouraging statistics include: artificial intelligence start-ups and blockchain start-ups attracting respectively US$17.5 million by 2019 and US$14.9 million in 2019.

The report further indicates that human capital is key to Africa realizing the offerings of the fourth industrial revolution, which urgently requires more graduates in science, technology, mathematics and engineering. The topic was carried through to a panel discussion on the readiness of African countries to produce the required skills.

Djibril Ouattara, CEO of MTN Côte d’Ivoire, said human capital was only part of the equation.

He said learning institutions must “instill entrepreneurship in youths and teach them how to create business plans. We need schools that give exposure to our youths…We need to build ecosystems around various schools. It’s one thing to build technology, but it’s another to have viable business models.”

Nicholas Williams, Division Manager of ICT Operations at the African Development Bank, said ecosystems need not be formal. He used the example of Nairobi, where start-ups had attracted investment without official intervention.

“The fourth industrial revolution is super exciting. I want to repeat, Africa’s in a good position,” Williams said. “Africa will compete. We’ve actually got a good ecosystem here. We’re going in the right direction.”

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Citroën C4 Cactus wins big in NY

Citroën C4 Cactus wins big in NY

10 April 2015

Extra oomph in Shell Diesel Extra

Extra oomph in Shell Diesel Extra

13 December 2013

GM earnings down in third quarter

GM earnings down in third quarter

11 November 2011

Top Taxi ‘Jita’

Top Taxi ‘Jita’

5 June 2015

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 