Twenty-six families in Aranos to benefit from Buy-a-Brick initiative

Posted by | Feb 21, 2020 |

The town of Aranos, with a population of 4000 is the latest beneficiary of the Buy-a-Brick Initiative and 26 six families are expected to benefit following the launch of the construction project this week.

Urban and Rural Development Deputy Minister, Derek Klazen officially launched the construction project of 26 houses at Aranos in the Hardap this week. Construction is expected to be completed in the next 3 months.

Speaking at the launch Klazen hailed the initiative as a game changer in the provision of affordable housing to the low-income communities and reiterated his ministry’s call for corporate sector to assist the government in the provision of housing for needy Namibians.

“Our resources as Government will never be enough to address all of our society’s needs. Coupled to that, the priority list of Government is so long and we would not be able to address it sufficiently if it were left to us as government alone to ensure that we provide what is required,” Klazen said.

The Minister said he was encouraged by efforts to investigate to possibility of using alternative building methods that would further lower the cost of housing, expressing the hope that the new building methods will enable many more people to acquire decent houses as opposed to the sub-standard, makeshift structures that some of them are living in currently.

The Buy-a-Brick Initiative was launched in 2015 under the custodianship of Standard Bank and has so far managed to construct 200 houses in Rehoboth, Otjinene, Berseba, Windhoek, Okongo, Helao Nafidi, Mariental, Aminuis and Gobabis, Rupara through the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia.

Speaking at the launch, Standard Bank’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Magreth Mengo said in the light of the country celebrating 30 years of Independence and despite the many gains made over the years, there are still Namibians who do not enjoy the basic human right such as housing.

“Unfortunately, there are some of our countrymen and women, around 900,000 of them, who are not enjoying our independence to the full extend that the rest of us are doing. They languish in poverty, and besides worrying about what to eat every day, they pray for a roof over their heads. As a country, we cannot just look while our own people have no place to call home while we enjoy the comfort of warm blankets and good food every day,” Mengo said.

Since its launch in 2015, the Buy-a-Brick Initiative, under the custodianship of Standard Bank, has so far enabled the construction of 200 houses and a further 380 are scheduled for completion this year with money contributed by various businesses. In 2015, the initiative raised N$1.4 million, while in the following year, it raised approximately N$2 million, followed by N$3.7 million in 2018. The total number of houses constructed so far are 200.

A further N$13 million was contributed by various businesses for the construction of 380 houses in 2020 with at least 1,000 targeted for 2021.

 

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 