Local cosmetics industry showcases products at organic and natural cosmetics trade fair in Germany

Posted by | Feb 21, 2020 |

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics Industry (NANCi) with the support of the joint project between the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) “Promotion of Business Advisory and Economic Transformation Services (ProBATS) and the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development (MITSMED) sent a delegation of 10 SMEs to exhibit Cosmetics Made in Namibia at the VIVANESS 2020 organic and natural cosmetics trade fair that took place in Nürnberg, Germany from 12 to15 February.

The VIVANESS is the biggest and most important trade fair of its kind worldwide.

NANCi, the network for local health and beauty industry, is a direct result of the public -private collaboration driving the implementation of its part of the Growth@Home Strategy launched by the MITSMED in November 2016.

In line with the aim of the Growth@Home Strategy to accelerate economic growth, reduce income inequality and increase employment., NANCi aims at developing and promoting an inclusive, diversified, profitable and vibrant health and beauty industry in Namibia.

NANCi with the support of GIZ ProBATS and MITSMED assisted its companies to Cosmetics Made in Namibia go global and open new markets The NANCi delegation represented natural as well as organically certified health and beauty products. All product categories were represented; from refined natural oils from Marula, Ximenia, Kalahari Melon and Jojoba seeds; to health products like Devil’s Claw tea and food supplements; and cosmetics end-products made from Namibian ingredients, including novel ingredients like salt and charcoal powder from Namibia.

As part of the NANCi delegation programmes, delegates were afforded the opportunity to visit a natural cosmetics and medicines outlet in Germany, as well as learn more about the international natural and organic food, health and cosmetics products in a one-day workshop.

The company Ohland which the delegation visited is itself a successful SME, selling its natural medicines and cosmetics globally. The one-day workshop was offered by the Import Promotion Desk, an organisation assisting SMEs to access international markets and understand the dynamics and regulations of importing products into the European Union.

The general impression given by professional trade fairs is overwhelming, and that stringent international trade regulations are almost insurmountable. NANCi, with the support of MITSMED and GIZ ProBATS took the bold step to have a Namibian stand at the VIVANESS.

Moreover, all 10 SMEs represented at the stand with their products, were able to cut deals during this impressive trade fair. These deals are expected to increase Namibia’s footprint in the international markets; bring home the much need foreign exchange and create direct as well as indirect jobs in especially rural communities of Namibia.

Stefanie Hümmer, Chairperson of NANCi and also part of the delegation with her company !Nara Namibia Natural CosmeticsÔ commented, “the VIVANESS is an absolutely inspiring trade fair. Amazing! We were able to see our Namibian product offering in the context of the international health and beauty products’ market. And I can proudly state, that Cosmetics Made in Namibia are competitive in the global market. But to continue being on demand, we need to be diligent and follow the international trends with vigilance.” She further highlighted that the time to present African products in the international market has come; “the global market moves away from simply labelling our products under ‘Fair Trade’ and recognises African products under ‘Real Trade’. Meeting our buyers – new and current – at the same eye level is refreshing and provides impetus to Cosmetics Made in Namibia to forge ahead in the global market.”

According to her, the Namibian position in the international cosmetics market sees strengthening and growth.

“For the sector to move ahead in a faster pace now, there is need to pass the regulatory provisions to sustainably use Namibia’s biodiverse resources, ie the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) regulation. These regulations will ensure that the utilisation of the genetic resources continuous to be done in a sustainable manner and under ‘Real Trade’ terms,” she concluded.

Caption: Some-members-of-the-NANCi-delegation-to-Vivaness-2020.

 

