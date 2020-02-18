Select Page

Wheel Tax – Were there vehicle licences before there were cars? – Find out at the Scientific Society

Posted by | Feb 21, 2020 | ,

Wheel Tax – Were there vehicle licences before there were cars? – Find out at the Scientific Society

The Namibia Scientific Society will host a public talk by Gordon McGregor, titled; ‘Wheel Tax and Tokens – were there vehicle licences before there were cars in this country?’ on 24 February at 19:00.

The Society said that McGregor, a historian by profession, will present some interesting facts while showing his book South West African Wheel Tax Badges 1926-1961, which is themed around the so-called ox-wagon licenses and the collecting of the applicable badges.

“This must surely rate as one of the least known areas of badge collecting in the world and it is more so restricted to Southern Africa and the book gives the history of the Four and Two Wheel Tax Badges used in the Protectorate of South West Africa,” the Society added.

McGregor was born in South Africa and his interest in German Imperial Colonial Troops stated at an early age and was fuelled by his arrival in South West Africa. It triggered an interest in collecting and researching medals, badges, insignia and the history from that period.

He is the founding member, past president and lifelong honorary member of the Militaria Collector’s Society of Namibia, as well as a member of the Bund Deutscher Ordenssammler, the Orders and Medals Society of America and the South African Military Medal Collector’s Society.

He has published various books and written extensively on the medal, badges, insignia and history of the country from the pre-colonial times to the present day as well as receiving many honours and awards for his work in this field.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Standard Bank launches 2017 CLaSH Calendar

Standard Bank launches 2017 CLaSH Calendar

30 September 2016

Port authority’s management systems ISO compliant 15 years in a row

Port authority’s management systems ISO compliant 15 years in a row

15 November 2019

Telecom vandals strike again – Fibre optic cable vandalised near Elisenheim

Telecom vandals strike again – Fibre optic cable vandalised near Elisenheim

17 January 2018

Electoral Commission happy with recently concluded by-elections

Electoral Commission happy with recently concluded by-elections

20 January 2020

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 