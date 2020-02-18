GIPF calls for proof of enrollment from children of deceased members

The Government Institutions Pension Fund this week announced that children of deceased members should provide proof of enrollment in the form of a formal letter from their respective schools and or tertiary institutions in order for them to get their benefits from the fund.

Venessa Kangueehi, Manager: Benefits Processing at the GIPF said it is imperative that children annuitants, who are full-time learners or students and are between the ages of 18 and 25 years, submit their proof of enrollment to continue qualifying for benefits.

“This letter must be submitted to the nearest Government Institutions Pension Fund office timeously to avoid any delays in processing their benefits,” said Kangueehi.

She added that only authorised signatories such as the Principal, Faculty Officer, Director, Branch Coordinator and or the Deputy Head of Department or anyone acting in that capacity, are allowed to sign the school letters.

“If a learner or student takes a break in his or her studies due to any unforeseen circumstances before he or she turns 25, their benefits will be suspended until proof of enrollment for studies is submitted,” she explained.

From January to December 2019, the Fund has paid out about N$48 million to children annuitants of the ages 18 to 25.