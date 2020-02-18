Physically Active Youth Centre hits the jackpot – Nedbank Cycle Challenge podium finishers donate winnings to Centre

The Physically Active Youth (PAY) received a monetary donation from the top three winners of recently concluded Nedbank Cycle Challenge 2020.

Belgian cyclist, Victor Campenaerts who came in first place donated his N$12000 cheque, second placed Dan Craven donated his N$9000 and Martin Freyer donated his N$6000 prize money

The sponsors, Nedbank also further pledged N$25000 on top of the N$27000 combined winning as a token of appreciation for the donation made by the podium finishers.

Thuba Sibanda, PAY’s Sports Programme Manager said they will use the donated funds to strengthen their cycling development structures, which include support for 120 young cyclists as well as fixing some bicycles and buying parts.

Meanwhile, Dan Craven gave all credit to Victor Campenaerts, who he went with to the centre, to showthe good work they are doing.

“Going back to the centre rekindled my love affair with the project, because I have seen so many kids go through the programme and become well rounded adults,” he added.

He said he has seen first had how it has impacted their lives and given them more opportunities and saw how many new kids they bring to the sport of cycling.

“All is see are victories ,even though they have to fight really hard and do miracles with limited resources, therefore, they deserve all the support they can get,” he emphasised.

Nedbank’s Namibia’s Spokesperson, Gernot de Klerk said they continue to be inspired by the work PAY has done for the development of cycling.

“Nedbank’s approach is that of holistic development support to cycling in Namibia and we aim to create a competitive platform for local participants to hone their skills and talent so as to proudly fly the country’s banner whenever they are called upon to compete internationals,” he explained.

PAY said they intend to soon decentralise operations for a wider national impact as well as expand their structures and current programmes.

PAY is an after-school centre in Katutura, which provides a safe and nurturing learning environment for Namibian children and youth from disadvantaged communities. They cater for learners in Grade 1 to 12 as well as out of school youth.