Physically Active Youth Centre hits the jackpot – Nedbank Cycle Challenge podium finishers donate winnings to Centre

Posted by | Feb 20, 2020 |

The Physically Active Youth (PAY) received a monetary donation from the top three winners of recently concluded Nedbank Cycle Challenge 2020.

Belgian cyclist, Victor Campenaerts who came in first place donated his N$12000 cheque, second placed Dan Craven donated his N$9000 and Martin Freyer donated his N$6000 prize money

The sponsors, Nedbank also further pledged N$25000 on top of the N$27000 combined winning as a token of appreciation for the donation made by the podium finishers.

Thuba Sibanda, PAY’s Sports Programme Manager said they will use the donated funds to strengthen their cycling development structures, which include support for 120 young cyclists as well as fixing some bicycles and buying parts.

Meanwhile, Dan Craven gave all credit to Victor Campenaerts, who he went with to the centre, to showthe good work they are doing.

“Going back to the centre rekindled my love affair with the project, because I have seen so many kids go through the programme and become well rounded adults,” he added.

He said he has seen first had how it has impacted their lives and given them more opportunities and saw how many new kids they bring to the sport of cycling.

“All is see are victories ,even though they have to fight really hard and do miracles with limited resources, therefore, they deserve all the support they can get,” he emphasised.

Nedbank’s Namibia’s Spokesperson, Gernot de Klerk said they continue to be inspired by the work PAY has done for the development of cycling.

“Nedbank’s approach is that of holistic development support to cycling in Namibia and we aim to create a competitive platform for local participants to hone their skills and talent so as to proudly fly the country’s banner whenever they are called upon to compete internationals,” he explained.

PAY said they intend to soon decentralise operations for a wider national impact as well as expand their structures and current programmes.

PAY is an after-school centre in Katutura, which provides a safe and nurturing learning environment for Namibian children and youth from disadvantaged communities. They cater for learners in Grade 1 to 12 as well as out of school youth.

 

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 