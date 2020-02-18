Select Page

Meatco exports first consignment of beef to the U.S.A

Feb 20, 2020

Meat exporter, Meatco exported the first consignment of beef to the U.S.A market this week at a send-off event held at its headquarters in Windhoek

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndeitwah said the exportation of the local beef to the United States of America is a great achievement in the advancement of economic diplomacy.

“This signifies how ties between Namibia and the United States of America continues to be strengthened through different bilateral agreements,” she said

According to Nandi-Ndeitwah when negotiations for market access of Namibian beef to the US market, started no other African country had ever exported beef to the USA despite the fact that this is the world’s biggest beef consuming market.

“It was therefore an ambitious undertaking for Namibia, a country with 2,4 million cattle and competing for a share in a market claimed and defended by the developed beef producing countries of the world,” she added.

The first consignment went under an audit, which is conducted every 18 months or two years, was carried out to verify whether Namibia remains in compliance with maintaining the required standards

The Agriculture Minister, Alpheus Naruseb at the same occasion congratulated the officials in the Directorate of Veterinary Services at all levels, Meatco management and staff members, who performed exceptionally well in various USDA-APHIS and FSIS audits.

“The significance of exports of Namibian beef is more than just adding yet another high-quality ingredient to the American people’s plate; it marks the success of two countries in the realisation of win-win cooperation,” he said.

Meatco’s projected beef export volume to the United States is expected to start at about 862 metric tons, and will increase to about 5,670 metric tons by 2021.

Caption: From left: Mr Mushokobanji Mwiilima-MeatCo CEO, Ms Martha Tilahun-Namundjebo Former MeatCo Board Chairperson, Her Excellence Lisa Johnson-USA Ambassador to Namibia, Hon. Veikko Nekundi-Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Hon. Tjekero Tweya-Minister of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development, Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndeitwah-Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, and Mr R. Kubas-Acting Vice Chairperson of MeatCo board. As they observed the first consignment of beef to USA.

 

