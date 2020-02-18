Select Page

Cancer Association to host Cancer in Africa Connect sessions

Posted by | Feb 20, 2020 |

Cancer Association to host Cancer in Africa Connect sessions

The Cancer Association (CAN) of Namibia will host the Afri-CAN: Cancer in Africa Connect, from 16 to 20 March.

Announcing the event this week Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the event will be a connecting session that will welcome scientific minds, the 2020 African Cancer Registry Network (AFCRN) congress and a meeting of African cancer registrars.

Hansen said they are proud to host this networking session of great minds in healthcare with their international counterparts. “Acting as a ‘buffer agent’ to bring networks together, CAN remains steadfast in our aim to fight cancer and its consequences to the benefit of Namibians afflicted by this disease,” they added.

He highlighted that even though they may not have the funds to ‘plug all the holes’, they will always endeavour to bring knowledge and partners to Namibia to make it a better country.

“The aim of the session is to build capacity on cancer care in Africa and especially building bridges of smart-partnership, we hope that this initiative will contribute positively to Namibia’s national healthcare system. I CAN, WE CAN, NAMIBIANS CAN FIGHT CANCER,” emphasised Hansen.

He said they look forward to welcoming not only Namibian political dignitaries and medical delegates, but also fellow African and European counterparts, from no less than 47 other countries, health advocates and patients to dialogue around a common table of understanding that they hope may inspire positive change in the management of cancer in the healthcare continuum of Africa.

“As an organisation, we are immensely proud of this opportunity to welcome to and host global health leaders in Namibia and we hope that from our small corner of the world, we can inspire hope activate change and help to positively impact the lives that we fight for daily,” he added.

CAN is partnering with Martin-Luther University, Halle-Wittenberg in Germany and the AFCRN to host this event and is funded by the Volkswagen Foundation in Germany.

The session with a scientific workshop is themed, ‘Treatment and Survival from Cancer in Sub-Saharan Africa: Guideline Adherence’.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Young Damian returns to Johannesburg seeking new life

Young Damian returns to Johannesburg seeking new life

14 February 2014

USAID provides N$32 million to increase community-based HIV services

USAID provides N$32 million to increase community-based HIV services

5 June 2018

Windhoek to get new Health Care Risk Waste Facility

Windhoek to get new Health Care Risk Waste Facility

18 September 2015

Nyangana District Hospital tracks HIV status of mothers and babies for follow-ups

Nyangana District Hospital tracks HIV status of mothers and babies for follow-ups

24 May 2017

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 