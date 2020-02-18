Select Page

Central Bank cuts Repo rate by 25 basis points

Posted by | Feb 19, 2020 |

Central Bank cuts Repo rate by 25 basis points

‪The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia decided to cut the Repo rate by 25 basis points to from 6.5% 6.25%, Bank of Namibia Governor, Iipumbu Shiimi announced this week.

The repo rate, which is the benchmark interest rate at which the Bank of Namibia lends money to other banks, was reduced to support the domestic economy and to maintain the one-to-one link between the Namibia Dollar and the South African Rand. The decision also comes shortly after the South African Reserve Bank reduced its interest rate by from 6.5% to 6.25% in January this year.

Central Bank indicators suggest that domestic economic activity contracted in 2019 compared to a marginally positive growth rate in 2018.

“The deterioration in 2019 was mainly due to declining economic activity in sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, as well as wholesale and retail trade,” Shiimi said.

Shiimi further said other sectors including transport and construction improved during 2019, relative to the corresponding period of 2018. The Bank forecasts the domestic economy to improve in 2020.

Meanwhile, the inflation rate declined to 3.7% during 2019 from 4.3% in 2018, while the growth in private sector credit extension increased marginally to 6.8% during 2019 from 6.3% in 2018. The current stock of international reserves declined to N$31 billion from the N$32.5 billion seen in December 2019.

On a global front, Shiimi stated that the global economic growth is estimated to have slowed in 2019 compared to 2018, adding since the December 2019 Monetary Policy Meeting, inflation rates in most key monitored economies remained well contained, while monetary policy stances were left unchanged with the exception of Brazil, Russia and South Africa that eased their interest rates.

Shiimi said while the global economy is projected to rise to 3.3% in 2020, “risks to the growth outlook include geopolitical tensions, tension in US-China trade relation, the coronavirus outbreak, and weather-related disasters.”

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Desired outcomes for tourism in NDP4

Desired outcomes for tourism in NDP4

3 August 2012

Clients welcome new banking application

Clients welcome new banking application

11 October 2013

Banco Atlantico license approved

Banco Atlantico license approved

20 November 2015

Central bank revenues down

Central bank revenues down

5 April 2013

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 