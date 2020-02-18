Namibia placed in Group D of the 2020 CAF CHAN Finals

NFA- The Brave Warriors will go for broke when they face Guinea, Tanzania and Zambia in Group D at the 2020 CAF CHAN Finals in Cameroon in April.

Having qualified for their back to back CHAN’s Finals, the local-based Brave Warriors got to know of their first round opponents this week when the draw was held.

Reacting to the draw, coach Bobby Samaria says the team will go to Cameroon to try and emulate the achievements of the previous appearance and improve on it.

“We go there to show African we have learned a lot over the years. It will be a test of character and we need go and give our best for the country,” said Samaria.

He added that the group will be hard but they have proven to prevail when they underdogs.

“We remain the underdogs yet again. We don’t have an active league and we not known to be a force within Africa. We will try and do better than the last time and like all the nations there, we will try to go as far as possible,” explained Samaria.

The last time out in 2018, under the tutelage of Ricardo Mannetti, the Brave Warriors bowed out of the finals at the hands of host Morocco after coming second in Group B with Zambia on top.

The two Nations, Zambia and Namibia will again meet in the final match of the first round, having played a to a one-all draw then.

“Hopefully by the time we play them, we have qualified for the next round. Guinea and Tanzania will be tough games for us, they have strong leagues and they have eliminated powerhouses, so we will not take them lightly at all,” stated Samaria.

Currently 30 players are in camp since 10 February and only 23 players will travel for the African Nations Championship Finals (CHAN) to be held in Cameroon from 4 to 26 April.