Select Page

Capricorn Group launches the New Management Development Programme

Posted by | Feb 19, 2020 |

Capricorn Group launches the New Management Development Programme

Capricon Group recently launched the Group’s New Management Development Programme (NMDP).

The Group for the past three years joined hands with the University of Stellenbosch Business School to equip their leaders through management development programmes.These include programmes for both senior and middle management.

Now in 2020, they are continuing this precedent of leadership development through the University of Stellenbosch Business School’s New Management Development Programme, ideal for new and upcoming managers and future leaders.

Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, welcomed the 30 delegates who attended the official opening from all corners of Namibia and Botswana.

Horn emphasised that their value and importance is centred around their uniqueness, abilities and willingness to dig deep and find the leader within to inspire others to learn, do and become more. She added that Capricorn Group understands and has determined that survival and success require them to keep their eyes on the future and the ability to learn and adapt.

She said, “Change is an intricate part of who we are and directs our purpose – to be Connectors of Positive Change, creating sustainable opportunities for our communities and building towards better societies where we operate.”

The New Management Development Programme (NMDP) presented throughout Africa empowers skills that allow the transition from working self to managing others, including the responsibility for completing and managing work through team members successfully by sharing information, offering autonomy, being aware of people’s needs, and providing direction.

At the event, Lukas Nanyemba, Bank Windhoek Executive Officer: Corporate and Institutional Banking, addressed the delegates passionately with an inspirational message that made the intended impression in fuelling a new breed of upcoming leaders when he declared, “We are nothing without our people. We are even less so if our people have not achieved their full potential. It is our duty as an organisation to take our employee experience seriously enough so that each of you as individuals thrive with your God-given skills, that you realise the value you contribute toward Capricorn Group, to the communities you serve, and ultimately to building a robust and resilient nation.”

Capricorn Group has indicated that these programmes had delivered fantastic results previously, not just for the participating individuals, but for the Group as a whole. The Group holds fast to its belief that quality leadership is key to their success, and the reason why they find it essential to continuously seek and develop the leaders within the company to bring new skills and perspectives to the table.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Capricorn Group supports capacity building for Central Bankers in Asia

Capricorn Group supports capacity building for Central Bankers in Asia

8 April 2019

Bank brings in Mandarin speaking professional to attract Chinese clientele

Bank brings in Mandarin speaking professional to attract Chinese clientele

7 June 2017

Two new Permanent Secretaries take office

Two new Permanent Secretaries take office

11 July 2014

Bank Windhoek appoints new Head of Investment Banking

Bank Windhoek appoints new Head of Investment Banking

8 August 2018

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 