Capricorn Group launches the New Management Development Programme

Capricon Group recently launched the Group’s New Management Development Programme (NMDP).

The Group for the past three years joined hands with the University of Stellenbosch Business School to equip their leaders through management development programmes.These include programmes for both senior and middle management.

Now in 2020, they are continuing this precedent of leadership development through the University of Stellenbosch Business School’s New Management Development Programme, ideal for new and upcoming managers and future leaders.

Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, welcomed the 30 delegates who attended the official opening from all corners of Namibia and Botswana.

Horn emphasised that their value and importance is centred around their uniqueness, abilities and willingness to dig deep and find the leader within to inspire others to learn, do and become more. She added that Capricorn Group understands and has determined that survival and success require them to keep their eyes on the future and the ability to learn and adapt.

She said, “Change is an intricate part of who we are and directs our purpose – to be Connectors of Positive Change, creating sustainable opportunities for our communities and building towards better societies where we operate.”

The New Management Development Programme (NMDP) presented throughout Africa empowers skills that allow the transition from working self to managing others, including the responsibility for completing and managing work through team members successfully by sharing information, offering autonomy, being aware of people’s needs, and providing direction.

At the event, Lukas Nanyemba, Bank Windhoek Executive Officer: Corporate and Institutional Banking, addressed the delegates passionately with an inspirational message that made the intended impression in fuelling a new breed of upcoming leaders when he declared, “We are nothing without our people. We are even less so if our people have not achieved their full potential. It is our duty as an organisation to take our employee experience seriously enough so that each of you as individuals thrive with your God-given skills, that you realise the value you contribute toward Capricorn Group, to the communities you serve, and ultimately to building a robust and resilient nation.”

Capricorn Group has indicated that these programmes had delivered fantastic results previously, not just for the participating individuals, but for the Group as a whole. The Group holds fast to its belief that quality leadership is key to their success, and the reason why they find it essential to continuously seek and develop the leaders within the company to bring new skills and perspectives to the table.