7th session of the Dr Theo-Ben Gurirab lecture to take place in Keetmanshoop

Posted by | Feb 18, 2020 |

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation is preparing for the 7th Dr Theo-Ben Gurirab lecture which is scheduled to take place this Thursday at Suiderlig Secondary School in Keetmanshoop.

The ministry, in an announcement, said the theme of the Lecture is: “Youth and Technology- How to harness technology in preparing the Namibian youth for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to achieve the Africa we want.”

According to the ministry, the series of lectures covers contemporary international relations and cooperation issues, and it analyses the impact form global issues on Namibia’s national development programmes and its peace and stability.

In addition, the lectures also empower ordinary Namibians to be involved in formulating policies with a bearing on  international relations and cooperation.

The Dr Theo-Ben Gurirab lectures were instituted in 2017 by the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob.

 

