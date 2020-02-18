Select Page

12,000 vulnerable people affected by drought in the Oshana Region receive food relief assistance

Posted by | Feb 18, 2020 |

12,000 vulnerable people affected by drought in the Oshana Region receive food relief assistance

The U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila joined the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Oshana Region this week to deliver more than 85 tons of maize meal, beans, and vegetable oil to more than 12,000 vulnerable people that are affected by the drought.

This food delivery forms part of the N$127 million in food assistance committed by the United States to Namibia.

In December 2019, food distribution started in the drought affected Kavango East and Kavango West Regions, and food assistance now is being extended also to Kunene, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Zambezi, and Omaheke Regions.

Ambassador Johnson highlighted the importance of the food distribution despite recent rainfalls in the northern part of the country because people still need assistance to feed their families until the first harvest.

“The United States is delivering on its promise to help Namibia through the drought. In total, over the coming months, U.S. food assistance will help more than 350,000 Namibians,” Johnson said.

The N$127 million committed by the United States to procure and deliver more than 10,000 tons of food assistance is the largest bilateral drought-assistance by a foreign government to the Namibian people. The funding is provided by PEPFAR and USAID/Food for Peace.

Caption: U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson sits with one of the families who received food assistance. Standing in the back is from the left Hon. Gerson Kapenda, Oshana Regional Council Chairperson, Honorable Elia Irimari, Governor of the Oshana Region, Right Hon. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Prime Minister of Namibia, and Hon. Ben Nangombe, Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Trust and Council to bring out the voice of San people

Trust and Council to bring out the voice of San people

20 November 2015

Arts flourish in smelter town

Arts flourish in smelter town

25 September 2015

Teach a Man to Fish competition

Teach a Man to Fish competition

15 November 2013

Ensuring Family Planning Access: African Leaders Should Do More

Ensuring Family Planning Access: African Leaders Should Do More

2 December 2011

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 