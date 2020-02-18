Fast-growing Otjituuo Primary School receives hefty boost from local bank
The learners and teachers of Otjituuo Primary School, situated in the settlement of Okatjoruu, north-east of Grootfontein, consisting of 600 learners from underprivileged families, recently received a donation of equipment worth N$100,000 from FNB Namibia.
Over the past two years the school has seen a drastic increase in learners and have since added four new classes. As a result of this great need, Principal, Ruben Uushona reached out to FNB to assist with equipment needed for the school.
“The school like many in this region has been faced with a number of challenges at its inception which include lack of adequate resources to use in its teaching and operations, inadequate classrooms and hostel infrastructure, it is without a library and a computer laboratory – just to mention few challenges. The assistance therefore came at the right time and is making a big difference in addressing these constraints and equipping the school to deliver on its mandatem,” added Uushona
FNB donated a printer, four laptops and stationery.
“The improvement of education in remote areas is one of the important issues FNB is concerned with. We want to effectively work with local authorities, the government, and with local communities to solve all our nation’s most dire needs,” said Shiikwa Kathingo, FNB Area Sales and Service Manager: Central North Cluster.
Meanwhile, Uushona is confident that the donation will go a long way in enhancing and addressing many teaching and learning challenges that the school has been facing.
Caption: (f.l.t.r.) Head Boy, Kehije Kavezepa, Shiikwa Kathingo – Area Sales and Service Manager FNB Central North Cluster, and Head Girl, Mauipi Kasuto.