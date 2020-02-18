Select Page

Fast-growing Otjituuo Primary School receives hefty boost from local bank

Posted by | Feb 17, 2020 |

Fast-growing Otjituuo Primary School receives hefty boost from local bank

The learners and teachers of Otjituuo Primary School, situated in the settlement of Okatjoruu, north-east of Grootfontein, consisting of 600 learners from underprivileged families, recently received a donation of equipment worth N$100,000 from FNB Namibia.

Over the past two years the school has seen a drastic increase in learners and have since added four new classes. As a result of this great need, Principal, Ruben Uushona reached out to FNB to assist with equipment needed for the school.

“The school like many in this region has been faced with a number of challenges at its inception which include lack of adequate resources to use in its teaching and operations, inadequate classrooms and hostel infrastructure, it is without a library and a computer laboratory – just to mention few challenges. The assistance therefore came at the right time and is making a big difference in addressing these constraints and equipping the school to deliver on its mandatem,” added Uushona

FNB donated a printer, four laptops and stationery.

“The improvement of education in remote areas is one of the important issues FNB is concerned with. We want to effectively work with local authorities, the government, and with local communities to solve all our nation’s most dire needs,” said Shiikwa Kathingo, FNB Area Sales and Service Manager: Central North Cluster.

Meanwhile, Uushona is confident that the donation will go a long way in enhancing and addressing many teaching and learning challenges that the school has been facing.

Caption: (f.l.t.r.) Head Boy, Kehije Kavezepa, Shiikwa Kathingo – Area Sales and Service Manager FNB Central North Cluster, and Head Girl, Mauipi Kasuto.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

London School of Marketing offers MBA to Namibian students

London School of Marketing offers MBA to Namibian students

7 December 2016

‘Pepper’ to spice up this year’s Nedbank Career Expo

‘Pepper’ to spice up this year’s Nedbank Career Expo

16 May 2019

Chevening, Pretrolfund scholarship beneficiaries off to the UK

Chevening, Pretrolfund scholarship beneficiaries off to the UK

19 August 2016

Technology, Innovation Support agreement to make information more available

Technology, Innovation Support agreement to make information more available

28 March 2019

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 