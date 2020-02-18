Select Page

Passenger by rail trial run leads TransNamib to weigh options for a regular service

The trial run of a rail-based passenger service between Windhoek and Ondangwa exceeded national rail operator, TransNamib’s expectations, resulting in concrete plans to introduce this service on a semi-permanent basis.

TransNamib said in a statement it is their intention to reinstate passenger services on various routes, bringing back the very popular mode of transport that was suspended ten years ago.

As a means test, the rail operator used the summer holiday period, from the end of November 2019 to the middle of January this year, to run passenger trains between Windhoek and Ondangwa and between Walvis Bay and Ondangwa. During this period, more than one thousand passengers travelled by train between the destinations.

The success of a dedicated, scheduled passenger service depends on the condition of the track. In this regard, TransNamib said more than N$1 billion was invested by the Ministry of Works and Transport to rehabilitate the line between Kransberg near Usakos and Tsumeb in the central north.

“The trial run has allowed TransNamib to see how the company can improve the service and therefore we will start introducing the service during peak season periods such as Easter Weekend to provide an alternative means of transport as a safe and affordable option to customers who want to travel between Windhoek and the North.”

According to Windhoek Station Master, Gideon Eiseb, the holiday trial run was a major success. “The passengers that used our services during the period were extremely happy about the safety, affordability and convenience offered,” adding that there is a strong demand from commuters for a regular service running at least once a week.

 

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 