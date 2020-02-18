Select Page

Port of Lüderitz’s growth trend expected to continue

Posted by | Feb 17, 2020 | ,

Port of Lüderitz’s growth trend expected to continue

The second-largest port, Port of Lüderitz, has managed to increase its current handling volume from 600,000 tons per annum to more than 800,000 tons, a specialist last week.

According to the Marketing Specialist at the Port of Lüderitz, Cecile Kamupingene, the trend is expected to continue.

“We anticipate a very good year through collaborations and synergy among all stakeholders within the logistics industry in order for us to attain our ultimate goal of being a logistics hub in the SADC region and thus,” he said.

Kamupingene said the port has also recorded a significant increase in passenger vessel calls at the harbor town, which directly speaks to an increase in tourism activities.

“Local taxis and tour bus operators are thus tapping into these opportunities by transporting tourists to heritage sites around the town such as Kolmanskop and the ever-popular Diaz Point,” he added.

In the current financial year 2019/2020, the Port of Lüderitz has so far received 8 passenger vessels and is expecting 8 more to call its port as opposed to only 10 vessels that called the same port in the previous financial year 2018/2019, he noted.

Meanwhile, apart from the other activities, diamond miner, Debmarine Namibia’s operations are gradually relocating to the Port of Lüderitz from Port Nolloth, South Africa and as a result, an escalation in terms of activities inside the port in comparison to the previous financial year is also noticeable, he added.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Africans should play a lead role on all issues of peace and security on the continent says Mbumba

Africans should play a lead role on all issues of peace and security on the continent says Mbumba

10 February 2020

MVA fund warns against reckless driving

MVA fund warns against reckless driving

4 September 2017

Air Namibia has no plans to terminate Frankfurt route – official

Air Namibia has no plans to terminate Frankfurt route – official

5 July 2019

Who will be the next millionaire?

Who will be the next millionaire?

22 March 2017

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 