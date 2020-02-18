Port of Lüderitz’s growth trend expected to continue

The second-largest port, Port of Lüderitz, has managed to increase its current handling volume from 600,000 tons per annum to more than 800,000 tons, a specialist last week.

According to the Marketing Specialist at the Port of Lüderitz, Cecile Kamupingene, the trend is expected to continue.

“We anticipate a very good year through collaborations and synergy among all stakeholders within the logistics industry in order for us to attain our ultimate goal of being a logistics hub in the SADC region and thus,” he said.

Kamupingene said the port has also recorded a significant increase in passenger vessel calls at the harbor town, which directly speaks to an increase in tourism activities.

“Local taxis and tour bus operators are thus tapping into these opportunities by transporting tourists to heritage sites around the town such as Kolmanskop and the ever-popular Diaz Point,” he added.

In the current financial year 2019/2020, the Port of Lüderitz has so far received 8 passenger vessels and is expecting 8 more to call its port as opposed to only 10 vessels that called the same port in the previous financial year 2018/2019, he noted.

Meanwhile, apart from the other activities, diamond miner, Debmarine Namibia’s operations are gradually relocating to the Port of Lüderitz from Port Nolloth, South Africa and as a result, an escalation in terms of activities inside the port in comparison to the previous financial year is also noticeable, he added.