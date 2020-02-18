MTC responds to customers’ needs – Introduces “Taamba” product line

Local digital enabler, MTC, last week announced the imminent launch of its new “Taamba” product line, which will be offering three solutions namely Taamba Gifting, Taamba Advance, and Taamba Transfer.

The development of this new product follows years of research and development, informed by market

research, consumer study processes, service keenness from the market looking for products that will offer convenience and transform the mobile data market, explained Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs officer Tim Ekandjo.

Of the three solutions, Taamba Gifting was launched last week and is already operational. Taamba gifting allows subscribers to buy data bundles for someone else directly from their available credit, thus alleviating the hassle of purchasing airtime for someone and them having to then convert it to data bundle.

While Taamba advance is an airtime advance service which a customer can pre-select to request an amount of airtime when his or her balance is on zero for use, and then pay it back at the next time recharge.

The last product line is Taamba Transfer which allows a subscriber to transfer a chunk of data from their available data to any MTC’s customer.

Asked what impelled the design of such solutions, Ekandjo said that customer centricity is at the core of MTC’s everyday business practices.

“We are always listening to our customers and constantly thinking of innovative ways that satisfactorily attend to their demands. And these new solutions will transform the mobile data market to the benefit of our consumers,” he added.

MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer, Melvin Angula explained that product designs are always tailored to answer customers’ needs and the only way to do that is by listening and understanding what the market wants.

“To gift one with data is quite simple. All you have to do is dial *682# and follow the simple instructions; or alternatively call our 24 hours contact centre for assistance” explained Angula.

“In a fast-paced technological industry, the golden rule is to innovate, adopt and remain relevant. Which is why late last year, we launched VoLTE (Voice over Long Term Evolution), and VoWIFI (Voice-over WIFI) on our network and today we are talking of “Taamba” product solutions. It is about continuous innovation,” he concluded.