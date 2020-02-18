Select Page

MTC responds to customers’ needs – Introduces “Taamba” product line

Posted by | Feb 17, 2020 |

MTC responds to customers’ needs – Introduces “Taamba” product line

Local digital enabler, MTC, last week announced the imminent launch of its new “Taamba” product line, which will be offering three solutions namely Taamba Gifting, Taamba Advance, and Taamba Transfer.

The development of this new product follows years of research and development, informed by market
research, consumer study processes, service keenness from the market looking for products that will offer convenience and transform the mobile data market, explained Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs officer Tim Ekandjo.

Of the three solutions, Taamba Gifting was launched last week and is already operational. Taamba gifting allows subscribers to buy data bundles for someone else directly from their available credit, thus alleviating the hassle of purchasing airtime for someone and them having to then convert it to data bundle.

While Taamba advance is an airtime advance service which a customer can pre-select to request an amount of airtime when his or her balance is on zero for use, and then pay it back at the next time recharge.

The last product line is Taamba Transfer which allows a subscriber to transfer a chunk of data from their available data to any MTC’s customer.

Asked what impelled the design of such solutions, Ekandjo said that customer centricity is at the core of MTC’s everyday business practices.

“We are always listening to our customers and constantly thinking of innovative ways that satisfactorily attend to their demands. And these new solutions will transform the mobile data market to the benefit of our consumers,” he added.

MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer, Melvin Angula explained that product designs are always tailored to answer customers’ needs and the only way to do that is by listening and understanding what the market wants.

“To gift one with data is quite simple. All you have to do is dial *682# and follow the simple instructions; or alternatively call our 24 hours contact centre for assistance” explained Angula.

“In a fast-paced technological industry, the golden rule is to innovate, adopt and remain relevant. Which is why late last year, we launched VoLTE (Voice over Long Term Evolution), and VoWIFI (Voice-over WIFI) on our network and today we are talking of “Taamba” product solutions. It is about continuous innovation,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Junior Chef shines

Junior Chef shines

6 November 2015

Jamalife Helpers Global yet another ponzi scheme – central bank

Jamalife Helpers Global yet another ponzi scheme – central bank

24 May 2019

Lewis expands local network

Lewis expands local network

24 March 2016

Telecom’s re-designed iWay Teleshop opens its doors

Telecom’s re-designed iWay Teleshop opens its doors

1 July 2019

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 