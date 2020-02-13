Select Page

Gallery of Economist Businesswoman Breakfast on 14 February 2020

Posted by | Feb 14, 2020 |

Gallery of Economist Businesswoman Breakfast on 14 February 2020

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Young Businesswoman – lawyer with a passion to change the world, one case at a time

Young Businesswoman – lawyer with a passion to change the world, one case at a time

19 October 2017

More than just ‘body goals’ – kick start your fitness journey with Divas fitness

More than just ‘body goals’ – kick start your fitness journey with Divas fitness

8 February 2019

Picture gallery of Businesswoman Winners

Picture gallery of Businesswoman Winners

19 October 2019

More than 400 Persian carpets at exclusive Windhoek sale this weekend

More than 400 Persian carpets at exclusive Windhoek sale this weekend

13 September 2018