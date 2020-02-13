Select Page

‘Spray A Thon’ campaign to start month-end

Posted by | Feb 14, 2020 |

‘Spray A Thon’ campaign to start month-end

The ‘Spray a Thon 2020′, will kick off on 29 February in Windhoek and Swakopmund. The campaign will run for the entire March to the benefit of young Namibians fighting cancer.

Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), Rolf Hansen said, this year the ‘funky coloured heads during March will be the ‘game and saving lives is their aim’.

“Schools, companies, family and friends are invited to support the hair spraying fun and donations are earmarked for the Children Fighting Cancer in Namibia (CHICA) programme that supports the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients, and also aide the Children’s Paediatric Ward (8 West of Windhoek Central Hospital),” he added.

He highlighted that the ‘Spray A Thon’ also assist childhood cancer patients financially and has paid out N$185,000 in 2019 towards medical co-payments, formula milk and transportation to ensure that minor patients get treated timely.

The Cancer Association urged the public to join them on 29 February at the Pupkewitz Lifestyle Centre from 9:00 to 12:00 in Windhoek, and at Fruit &Veg Food Lover’s Market on the same day, same time in Swakopmund.

For schools and companies interested to host their own Spray A Thon, CAN invited them to contact Suann van Heerden at project@can.org.na.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Awarded film traces Maherero’s epic journey

Awarded film traces Maherero’s epic journey

6 March 2015

Film Review – THE LINCOLN LAWYER

Film Review – THE LINCOLN LAWYER

11 November 2011

Exhibition about the complexities of German-Namibian entangled histories set for national gallery

Exhibition about the complexities of German-Namibian entangled histories set for national gallery

8 July 2019

Ke Nako for Kalahari Son

Ke Nako for Kalahari Son

7 June 2013