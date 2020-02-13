‘Spray A Thon’ campaign to start month-end

The ‘Spray a Thon 2020′, will kick off on 29 February in Windhoek and Swakopmund. The campaign will run for the entire March to the benefit of young Namibians fighting cancer.

Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), Rolf Hansen said, this year the ‘funky coloured heads during March will be the ‘game and saving lives is their aim’.

“Schools, companies, family and friends are invited to support the hair spraying fun and donations are earmarked for the Children Fighting Cancer in Namibia (CHICA) programme that supports the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients, and also aide the Children’s Paediatric Ward (8 West of Windhoek Central Hospital),” he added.

He highlighted that the ‘Spray A Thon’ also assist childhood cancer patients financially and has paid out N$185,000 in 2019 towards medical co-payments, formula milk and transportation to ensure that minor patients get treated timely.

The Cancer Association urged the public to join them on 29 February at the Pupkewitz Lifestyle Centre from 9:00 to 12:00 in Windhoek, and at Fruit &Veg Food Lover’s Market on the same day, same time in Swakopmund.

For schools and companies interested to host their own Spray A Thon, CAN invited them to contact Suann van Heerden at project@can.org.na.