Central Bank to issue commemorative banknote on 30th Independence anniversary

The Bank of Namibia announced it will launch a commemorative banknote on 21 March, in celebration of Namibia’s 30th Independence anniversary.

Emma Haiyambo, Director of Strategic Communications at the Bank said the issuance of commemorative banknotes is a common practice among central banks all over the world.

“Commemorative banknotes and coins are normally issued by central banks to commemorate national events which are deemed significant to a country or to a central bank. Namibia’s currency symbolises independence, national pride and national heritage,” Haiyambo said.

Further details on the envisaged launch and issuance of the commemorative banknote will be communicated to the members of the public in due course.