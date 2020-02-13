Frontline healthcare providers get boost from U.S. Embassy – Six new vehicles deployed to support clinical and nurse mentors

The U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson joined the Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon. Dr. Kalumbi Shangula to deploy six new vehicles for use by clinical and nurse mentors.

The six vehicles will be deployed in the Omusati, Kunene, Hardap, and Omaheke regions and will enable clinical and nurse mentors to visit clinics and facilities to provide support to the frontline healthcare providers working there.

These vehicles add to the existing fleet of 12 vehicles which the U.S. Embassy deployed with the Ministry of Health and Social Services in 2016.

Through the deployment of these vehicles, clinical and nurse mentors will be able to make daily visits to clinics to support healthcare providers working on the frontline.

The role of clinical mentors in supporting clinics is vital to ensure that people in Namibia receive the highest quality of care when they visit any healthcare provider.

“On behalf of the U.S. Embassy, I am proud to be here to support the Ministry of Health and Social Services in their efforts to provide the highest quality of care through the provision of these six vehicles,” said Ambassador Johnson.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, through PEPFAR funding, provided these vehicles, which together value over N$4 million.

Caption: U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson and Minister of Health and Social Services. Honorable Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, deploy six new vehicles for use by clinical and nurse mentors. With them are the persons who will drive the vehicles.