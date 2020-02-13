Ongwediva gets own VW dealership – VW eyes market share growth in the north

Volkswagen has expanded the number of its dealerships across Southern Africa through the opening of a new dealership in Namibia.

The dealership, which is situated in Ongwediva is a fully fledged Volkswagen dealership with a state of the art showroom, workshop and parts department.

The dealership, which employs 13 people, aims to grow Volkswagen’s market share in the north through servicing customers located in this region who would otherwise have had to travel approximately 500 kilometres in order to service their vehicles.

The dealership opened its doors in December 2019 and is run by Dealer Principal, Johan De Vos.

The opening of this dealership brings the number of Volkswagen dealers in Namibia to five in addition to the one in Botswana and 103 across South Africa.

With 1 362 vehicles sold in 2019, the five Volkswagen dealers in Namibia achieved a market share of 29.9%, one of the highest in the Volkswagen Group worldwide. The dealers also achieved a 50% market share in the A0 Hatch (Polo), A0 Sedan (Polo Sedan) and A Hatch (Golf) segments.