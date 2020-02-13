Select Page

Ongwediva gets own VW dealership – VW eyes market share growth in the north

Posted by | Feb 13, 2020 |

Ongwediva gets own VW dealership – VW eyes market share growth in the north

Volkswagen has expanded the number of its dealerships across Southern Africa through the opening of a new dealership in Namibia.

The dealership, which is situated in Ongwediva is a fully fledged Volkswagen dealership with a state of the art showroom, workshop and parts department.

The dealership, which employs 13 people, aims to grow Volkswagen’s market share in the north through servicing customers located in this region who would otherwise have had to travel approximately 500 kilometres in order to service their vehicles.

The dealership opened its doors in December 2019 and is run by Dealer Principal, Johan De Vos.

The opening of this dealership brings the number of Volkswagen dealers in Namibia to five in addition to the one in Botswana and 103 across South Africa.

With 1 362 vehicles sold in 2019, the five Volkswagen dealers in Namibia achieved a market share of 29.9%, one of the highest in the Volkswagen Group worldwide. The dealers also achieved a 50% market share in the A0 Hatch (Polo), A0 Sedan (Polo Sedan) and A Hatch (Golf) segments.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Annual Selekt Motor Vehicle awards reward industry players

Annual Selekt Motor Vehicle awards reward industry players

7 November 2018

There is no end to the power and reliability of a Land Cruiser. Toyota announces 2017 refinements

There is no end to the power and reliability of a Land Cruiser. Toyota announces 2017 refinements

13 November 2017

Truck port in the Zambezi Region looks promising

Truck port in the Zambezi Region looks promising

30 September 2019

New XJ50 Jag debuts in local market – also available in black

New XJ50 Jag debuts in local market – also available in black

8 February 2019