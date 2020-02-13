Education Ministry pays millions to the City of Windhoek to have suspended services of several schools restored

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has paid an amount of N$26.4 million between the period of 28 January to 12 February to the City of Windhoek, following the suspension of service, water and electricity, at several government schools in the Khomas Region, an official said.

Executive Director at the Ministry, Sanet Steenkamp said efforts have been made by both the Khomas Region and Head Office in verifying and reconciling invoices for further payments to be made.

The payments which has so far been made will see the immediate reconnection of services at all affected schools by 13 February, as per agreement reached with the City of Windhoek, she added.

Meanwhile, Steenkamp has said that the negative impact on the teaching and learning process and the inconveniences caused to all role players and affected parties are regretted.