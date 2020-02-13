Select Page

Henties Bay Lions Club supports children fighting cancer

The Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) recently received a donation of groceries from the Henties Bay Lions Club.

Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Association of Namibia, Rolf Hansen said food purchases remain one of the biggest expenses to keep the doors of this project open and the association wholeheartedly thank the Lions members for their support.

The CHICA Interim Home of the Cancer Association of Namibia in Windhoek, accommodates children on treatment complimentary.

Caption: (l-r) Matty Grobler, Secretary of the Lions Club Henties Bay, Jannie Swartz, President of the Lions Club Henties Bay handing over the groceries to Celeste de Klerk of the Cancer Association of Namibia Erongo Centre in Swakopmund.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

