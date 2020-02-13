Henties Bay Lions Club supports children fighting cancer

The Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) recently received a donation of groceries from the Henties Bay Lions Club.

Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Association of Namibia, Rolf Hansen said food purchases remain one of the biggest expenses to keep the doors of this project open and the association wholeheartedly thank the Lions members for their support.

The CHICA Interim Home of the Cancer Association of Namibia in Windhoek, accommodates children on treatment complimentary.

Caption: (l-r) Matty Grobler, Secretary of the Lions Club Henties Bay, Jannie Swartz, President of the Lions Club Henties Bay handing over the groceries to Celeste de Klerk of the Cancer Association of Namibia Erongo Centre in Swakopmund.