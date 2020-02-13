Select Page

Who will fly Air Namibia from troubled waters? – Airline appoints another new acting CEO

Having led the troubled national airline, Air Namibia during a difficult 11 months, Xavier Masule on Monday resigned from the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The airline in a statement Tuesday announced that it has since appointed Elia Erastus, Chief Human Resources Officer as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 11 February.

According to a statement, Masule cited personal reasons as the basis for resignation and will be returning to his substantive position of Chief Commercial Officer.

The incoming action head, Erastus is a seasoned human capital professional and holds a MBL degree.

He has amassed extensive corporate leadership experience, having worked in the energy, financial services, mining and construction sectors, Air Namibia added.

The Board meanwhile thanked Masule for his services and wished Erastus all the best in his new role.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

