Blue bank scoops Best Investment Bank accolade

Standard Bank Namibia was recently awarded the Best Investment Bank 2020 in Namibia by the reputable Global Banking & Finance Awards.

Global Banking & Finance Review is a world renowned financial online and print publication offering a variety of information and news related products in finance, business, technology, trading investing, foreign exchange, as well as various other services.

“To become the Best Investment Bank in the country and across the continent, we have committed ourselves to being a catalyst for economic change. We have endeavoured to enhance the lives of our fellow Namibians by doing the right business the right way,” said Standard bank’s Head: Marketing and Communications, Magreth Mengo in an issued statement.

“As a Bank, it is our purpose to drive Namibia’s growth, and these awards are a manifestation of this resolve. They acknowledge our future-focused strategy, our engagement with digital innovation and the unswerving dedication of our staff,” she added.

According to her most of all, the award bears testament to our highly-valued client partnerships, for it is these which bring the greatest reward.

The Standard Bank brand, the Bank has a physical presence on the African continent ensuring a deep understanding of the markets in which it operates with a primary focus on its client’s needs and priorities, as well as in North and South America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and China, she said.

“The Bank not only provides investment banking services to corporate clients inclusive of full service bank offerings, but endeavour to deliver customized and value enhancing solutions that are tailored to addressing the developmental needs within the Namibian economy, “she concluded.