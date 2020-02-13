EstApp, Green Enterprise Solutions sign real estate software deal

Green Enterprise Solutions and EstApp recently signed a memorandum of understanding that signals the intention to further develop EstApp’s real estate software application and ensure Namibians have all their real estate needs at their fingertips.

The application EstApp developed by a young self-taught Namibian app developer, Macveren Kapukare seeks to bring property seekers and property providers/agents and all other information around the local real estate sector on one platform. The app also connects buyers with sellers, match roommates and tenants with landlords/home owners letting.

With the new agreement with Green Enterprises Solution will continue to add more services as the user base grows. The collaboration will be effective immediately and will see Kapukare join Green’s specialist software development team to further develop and grow the EstApp application.

“So often we hear that people need to develop their own businesses, but when they come with an idea or a fully fledged operating product or service there is no-one willing to invest to take the product or service to the next level. With EstApp, we at Green saw a new service offering with great potential and wanted to become part of the application’s journey,” Kehad Snydewel, Managing Director of Green Enterprise Solutions said.

EstApp was one of the runners up in the 2019 Start-up Namibia 2019/2020 Accelerator programme, led by GIZ.

“I am a self-taught software developer and I saw a challenge for people looking for real estate and wrote EstApp as a solution. First with GIZ’s assistance and now with Green signing the MoU, the sky is the limit, which will benefit all our present and future users of the application,” Kapukare said.

Caption: Macveren Kapukare and Kehad Snydewel at the MoU signing ceremony.