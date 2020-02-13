MVA Fund builds handicap-friendly ablution block for learners at Mulumba in the Caprivi

“The new ablution facility improves sanitation and hygiene, increases educational performance, reduces absenteeism, and improves retention on both teachers and learners at the school,” said the Chief Executive of the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku when she unveiled a new sanitation block at Mulumba Primary School in Katima Mulilo last week.

Katima Mayor, His Worship Charles Matengu said the fund’s noble gesture now ensures that the learners have access to a clean and hygienic ablution block, improving their personal hygiene as well as confirming their dignity.

The ablution block was built at a cost of N$250,000, sponsored completely by the MVA Fund. True to its mandate, the fund has designed the facility to be handicap-friendly, – any learner or teacher in a wheelchair can also use it.

“At the heart of the MVA Fund culture lies an uncompromising commitment to uplift the Namibian society, with the main goal to ensure that we deliver on tangible and long-lasting benefits to our communities,” said Martins-Hausiku

The Governor’s Special Advisor, Ignatius Nkunga echoed the mayor’s sentiment saying “the new ablution facility reaches beyond the bricks and mortar of water and sanitation. These will spare hundreds of learners and future generations the indignity of having to use the bush, and so compromise their health.”

School Principal, Mr Linus Simasiku conveyed his staff and the learners’ gratitude.