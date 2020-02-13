Select Page

Breweries donates to Cancer Association on World Cancer Day

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) commemorated World Cancer Day last week, which served the purpose of raising awareness on cancer as well as to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

The theme for 2020 is ‘I Am, and I Will’, to acknowledge that everyone has the capacity to act in the face of cancer.

In honour of the Day, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) re-affirmed their commitment toward the fight against cancer, by donation N$140,000, which will be equally split between CAN and the Dr. A B May Cancer Centre.

Marco Wenk, Managing Director of NBL they are extremely exciting that they are able to make another contribution to keeping this very important body alive, because, CAN has proven over the years to be a key player and significant contributor to the fight against this dreaded disease.

“CAN is a pillar of strength and support for those affected by cancer and we embrace O&L Groups purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ for all Namibians, through aspiring to e a catalyst of positive change,” he added.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN even though they play such a significant and valuable role in the national fight against cancer and in the lives of those affected, they are unable to perform their mandate without the necessary support from the Namibian public.

“Cancer is real in Namibia, in many forms, and it is only through the assistance and support from our fellow Namibians, that we will be able to continue to play our part in creating awareness and support those people directed affected,” he concluded.

 

