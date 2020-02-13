NFA to host local CAF U/15 Schools Girl Competition

NFA – The Namibia Football Association (NFA) through its Women’s Department has been selected as one of only 16 member associations to host a local CAF U15 7-aside School Girl Competition from February to May.

Eight schools in Windhoek have been chosen to take part in the Competition, based on their involvement and performance in the NFA Galz & Goals League for girls.

The aim of the competition is to develop women’s football on the continent and create more football competitions for women and girls. The competition will be played as a League starting on 22 February and will conclude with a Girls’ Football Festival in May.

The participating schools will be receiving support in the form of training equipment for the teams and other basic necessities.

The coaches from each school and selected sport teachers are further invited to participate in a CAF D-license course in preparation for the Competition. The course will be taking place at the NFA Girls Centre on 10 to 14 February and will be facilitated by CAF Instructor Jaqueline Shipanga.

“Development of Women’s Football in Namibia has come a long way in the past 10 years, through our youth girls football and healthy lifestyle development programme, Galz & Goals in partnership with UNICEF, which has seen more than 25,000 girls participating in youth leagues, festivals and championships,” said the General Manager of Women’ Football, Jacqui Shipanga.

“There is now more than ever a transition needed to reach the next level in the women’s game and qualify for continental and world cup finals,” the General Manager continues.

“This competition supported by CAF will surely take the level of competition among young girls to a higher level and will be a solid builder and springboard for the quality of the Namibia National U/17 Team. It will further improve the quality of youth coaches and create new young girl referees trained through this initiative,” said Shipanga, emphasising that the School Girl Competition will support the NFA Galz & Goals programme’s 5-year strategic plan through improved quality of coaching and refereeing and improved quality of play at the Junior National Team.

The following eight schools have been selected to take part in the School Girl Competition: A.I. Steenkamp Primary School, Amazing Kids Private School and Academy, Bethold Himumuine Primary School, Faith Primary School, Goreangab Secondary School, Mandume Primary School, M.H. Greef Primary School and Tobias Hainyeko Primary School.