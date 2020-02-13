MTC donates to Kayec Aids Children’s Programme

Telecoms company, MTC made a cash donation of N$20,000 to the Aids Children’s Programme of the Katutura Youth Enterprise Centre(Kayec) at an event held this weeek.

MTC’s Corporate Communication Practitioner Fikameni Mathias stressed that it is their wish that the donation would better capacitate the Kayec program in carrying out its mandate.

Kayec was founded to reduce HIV risks among youths, orphans and vulnerable children in marginalized communities, by increasing vocational employment opportunity, resilience and school retention, as well as providing direct HIV prevention interventions to all beneficiaries.

Caption: Kayec Director Nelson Prada and Isaane Meroro with Rita Leonardo and Fikameni Mathias of MTC.