Shebeens, bars and cuca shops in ministry’s sights with gambling survey

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has started countrywide inspections to record all gambling and casino operations in order to create a database of licensed and unlicensed operations.

The ministry’s Chief Public Relations officer Romeo Muyunda this week said the inspections commenced in Windhoek on 3 February, and are expected to continue to the rest of the country until the exercise is completed.

“The inspections are carried out in compliance with a high court order to the Minister of Environment and Tourism to appoint inspectors in accordance with section 4 of the Casino and Gambling Houses Act of 1994,” he added.

Muyunda said the exercise, upon completion, is expected to identify all establishments and businesses where gambling and casino activities are taking place.

“Our targets specifically are accommodation establishments, casino and gambling houses, shebeens, bars, and cuca shops,” he said.

According to him, no machines will be confiscated during this exercise and all owners of such establishments are therefore requested to corporate with the inspectors.

“The collection of this data is to the benefit of both the government, casino and gambling machine operators as it will make the application process to obtain licenses easier when the new act becomes operational,” he concluded.