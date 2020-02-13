Select Page

Development Athletics at school level looking for the next big name in local athletics

Posted by | Feb 7, 2020 | ,

The quest to find Namibia’s next Frankie Fredericks starts at school level where Development Athletics has become a key aspect of revealing the sporting stars of tomorrow.

The sixth Development Athletics meeting is taking place this weekend in Outjo at Moria Private School. More than 400 athletes from ten schools across Namibia will compete in track and field events, bringing schools athletics to a level where the potential future stars can be spotted with confidence.

Supporting the event is Sanlam, the main sponsor since the inception of Development Athletics for schools. “As a financial services company, Sanlam, with this sponsorship, encourages the participation of learners in school sport to coach young Namibians in athletics and thus to promote a balanced and healthy lifestyle,” Sanlam stated when presenting this year’s N$24,000 sponsorship. Over the past six years, the Sanlam sponsorship exceeds N$100,000.

Caption: Preparing for this weekend’s Development Athletics, from the left, Moria Private School Principal Louwtjie Grobler, the school’s Sport Coordinator Michelle Botha, and Sanlam Financial Adviser Deon van Zyl.

 

About The Author

Community Contributor

The Community Contributor is any of a number of authors whose specific beat is community wellness, development and upliftment. Many of the authors have been contributors to the Economist for years. Others work for commercial enterprises, specialising in spreading their Corporate Social Responsibility messages. Ed.

